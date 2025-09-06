Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 3,442 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. $SHO

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,793,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,742,000 after acquiring an additional 437,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,567,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,769 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,474,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,519,000 after purchasing an additional 788,397 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at $42,838,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 45.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,576,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 477.99, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 2.15%.The firm had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

SHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

