Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 419 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation $HMN

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 69.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2,693.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth $218,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth $275,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Donald M. Carley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $160,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 22,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,906.48. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 302,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,775,113.40. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $815,340 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE HMN opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $47.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.27.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.45. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 41.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HMN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

