Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 516 Shares of Getty Realty Corporation $GTY

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,774,000 after buying an additional 137,427 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 43,073 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTY stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. Getty Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $33.85.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $51.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.59 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 163.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTY. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

