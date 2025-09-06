Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 5,234 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. $UA

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $78,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $80,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Under Armour has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS.

In related news, Director Robert John Sweeney bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 133,696 shares in the company, valued at $652,436.48. The trade was a 296.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn N. Fitzpatrick bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,121.28. The trade was a 296.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 202,045 shares of company stock valued at $991,000. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

