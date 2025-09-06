Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 630 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. $WERN

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Werner Enterprises worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,813,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,622,000 after purchasing an additional 82,581 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,641,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,697,000 after purchasing an additional 173,572 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,170,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,596,000 after purchasing an additional 183,340 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,835,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,844,000 after purchasing an additional 174,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,634,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $753.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 0.92%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

