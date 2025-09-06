Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 644 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. $CSGS

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,465,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,624,000 after acquiring an additional 82,344 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 18.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,357,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,075,000 after purchasing an additional 216,128 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 47,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 6,481.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 37,398 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSGS stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $67.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $271.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.41 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 40.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSGS shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

