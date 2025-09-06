Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 668 Shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC $SMMT

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 60,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3,455.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

SMMT opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of -1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. Summit Therapeutics PLC has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $36.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.66). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics PLC will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMMT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

