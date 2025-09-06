CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.08 and last traded at $29.06. Approximately 586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 43,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $501,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,103,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,920,000.

About CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF

The ALPS CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (CCNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to maximize real returns through an actively managed portfolio of companies from around the globe that are engaged in natural resources, which includes energy, agriculture, as well as base and precious metals and minerals.

