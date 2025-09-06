CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Down 1.7% Following Insider Selling

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.7% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $87.74 and last traded at $88.32. 4,547,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 20,560,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.88.

Specifically, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total value of $105,295,658.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,329,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,497,020.44. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chen Goldberg sold 56,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,244,911.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 18,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,241.88. This trade represents a 75.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 375,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $34,938,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWV. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC began coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on CoreWeave from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. CoreWeave’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,824,000.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

