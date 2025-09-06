CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%.The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $2,258,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 293,103 shares in the company, valued at $26,475,993.99. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,837.35. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,777,764 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,749,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,832,000 after purchasing an additional 665,483 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,727,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

