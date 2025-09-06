Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $95.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.62% from the stock’s previous close.

CRDO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of CRDO opened at $140.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.39 and its 200-day moving average is $73.87. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $142.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.59.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 20.85%.The business had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $200,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,898,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,155,764. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $368,729.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 582,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,664,420.12. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,123,654 shares of company stock valued at $101,794,933 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

