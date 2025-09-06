Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Cricut Stock Performance

Cricut stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.16. Cricut has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $7.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.59 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cricut

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, General Counsel Matt Tuttle sold 40,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $230,393.79. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 329,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,943.16. This trade represents a 10.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,871,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,949,568.75. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 436,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,343 in the last 90 days. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

