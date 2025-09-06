Criteo S.A. $CRTO Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Criteo by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Criteo by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Criteo by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Criteo by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Criteo news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,842 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $64,939.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 152,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,987.70. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. Criteo had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.10%.The firm had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Criteo has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CRTO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Criteo from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Criteo from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Criteo from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Criteo from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Criteo from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Criteo Profile

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also

