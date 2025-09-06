Critical Analysis: EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) & CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and CNX Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 25.25% 20.51% 12.93% CNX Resources 9.70% 8.93% 4.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EOG Resources and CNX Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $23.70 billion 2.72 $6.40 billion $10.29 11.46 CNX Resources $1.91 billion 2.19 -$90.49 million $0.59 50.01

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than CNX Resources. EOG Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNX Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

EOG Resources has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNX Resources has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EOG Resources and CNX Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 12 11 1 2.54 CNX Resources 7 8 1 0 1.63

EOG Resources presently has a consensus price target of $143.52, suggesting a potential upside of 21.74%. CNX Resources has a consensus price target of $31.77, suggesting a potential upside of 7.67%. Given EOG Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than CNX Resources.

Dividends

EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $3.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. CNX Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. EOG Resources pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNX Resources pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. EOG Resources has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. EOG Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of CNX Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of EOG Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of CNX Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EOG Resources beats CNX Resources on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers. The company owns rights to extract natural gas from shale properties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas formations in Illinois, Indiana, New York, and Virginia. It also owns rights to extract CBM in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. In addition, the company designs, builds, and operates natural gas gathering systems to move gas from the wellhead to interstate pipelines or other local sales points; owns and operates approximately 2,600 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines, as well as various natural gas processing facilities. It also offers turn-key solutions for water sourcing, delivery, and disposal for its natural gas operations and for third parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.