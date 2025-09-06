Critical Analysis: Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) vs. Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY)

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) and Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remitly Global has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Remitly Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Fintech Group N/A N/A N/A Remitly Global 0.96% 2.31% 1.51%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Fintech Group $31.17 million 0.79 -$56.92 million ($0.32) -0.31 Remitly Global $1.26 billion 3.18 -$36.98 million $0.06 324.83

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Remitly Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Remitly Global has higher revenue and earnings than Tenet Fintech Group. Tenet Fintech Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Remitly Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Tenet Fintech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Remitly Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Remitly Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tenet Fintech Group and Remitly Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Remitly Global 0 1 8 0 2.89

Remitly Global has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.79%. Given Remitly Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Remitly Global is more favorable than Tenet Fintech Group.

Summary

Remitly Global beats Tenet Fintech Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc. provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

