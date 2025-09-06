Critical Comparison: Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) and Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) and Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Children’s Place has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shoe Carnival has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Children’s Place and Shoe Carnival”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Children’s Place $1.39 billion 0.09 -$57.82 million ($3.13) -1.74 Shoe Carnival $1.20 billion 0.56 $73.77 million $2.39 10.30

Shoe Carnival has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Children’s Place. Children’s Place is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoe Carnival, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.1% of Shoe Carnival shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Children’s Place shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Shoe Carnival shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Children’s Place and Shoe Carnival’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Children’s Place -3.97% -10.32% -1.49% Shoe Carnival 5.41% 9.75% 5.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Children’s Place and Shoe Carnival, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Children’s Place 0 1 0 0 2.00 Shoe Carnival 1 1 0 0 1.50

Children’s Place presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.29%. Given Children’s Place’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Children’s Place is more favorable than Shoe Carnival.

Summary

Shoe Carnival beats Children’s Place on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc. engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S. and The Children’s Place International segments. The Children’s Place U.S. segment refers to the company’s U.S. and Puerto Rico-based stores and revenue from its U.S. based wholesale business. The Children’s Place International segment is involved in the Canadian-based stores, revenue from the company’s Canadian-based wholesale business, as well as revenue from international franchisees. The company was founded by David Pulver and Clinton A. Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in Secaucus, NJ.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app. Shoe Carnival, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

