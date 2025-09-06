Critical Comparison: Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB) and D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS)

Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) and D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Linkage Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Linkage Global and D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linkage Global N/A N/A N/A D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading -4.22% -62.27% -7.79%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linkage Global $10.29 million 2.20 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading $1.74 billion 0.52 -$48.95 million ($0.18) -15.61

This table compares Linkage Global and D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Linkage Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Linkage Global and D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linkage Global 0 0 0 0 0.00 D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading 0 2 0 0 2.00

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.56%. Given D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading is more favorable than Linkage Global.

Volatility and Risk

Linkage Global has a beta of -0.7, indicating that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading beats Linkage Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Linkage Global

Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers Hepsiburada Market, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries and water; HepsiJet that provides last-mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, an offline network of pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and Hepsiburada Seyahat for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

