Critical Contrast: NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) versus Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NETSTREIT and Apple Hospitality REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETSTREIT -3.19% -0.43% -0.25% Apple Hospitality REIT 12.71% 5.58% 3.64%

Risk and Volatility

NETSTREIT has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETSTREIT 0 1 8 1 3.00 Apple Hospitality REIT 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NETSTREIT and Apple Hospitality REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

NETSTREIT currently has a consensus price target of $19.58, suggesting a potential upside of 9.10%. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.16%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than NETSTREIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of NETSTREIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. NETSTREIT pays out -1,075.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apple Hospitality REIT pays out 128.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NETSTREIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NETSTREIT and Apple Hospitality REIT”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETSTREIT $162.78 million 9.20 -$11.94 million ($0.08) -224.38 Apple Hospitality REIT $1.43 billion 2.16 $214.06 million $0.75 17.37

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher revenue and earnings than NETSTREIT. NETSTREIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apple Hospitality REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT beats NETSTREIT on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT’s strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's hotel portfolio consists of 99 Marriott-branded hotels, 119 Hilton-branded hotels and five Hyatt-branded hotels.

