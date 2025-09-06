Critical Contrast: Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) vs. Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Office Properties Income Trust and Sun Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sun Communities 1 8 6 0 2.33

Sun Communities has a consensus target price of $138.71, indicating a potential upside of 6.96%. Given Sun Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Office Properties Income Trust.

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

Office Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.7%. Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $4.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Office Properties Income Trust pays out -0.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Communities pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sun Communities has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Office Properties Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Communities has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Sun Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Sun Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Sun Communities”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $501.98 million 0.03 -$136.11 million ($4.90) -0.05 Sun Communities $3.22 billion 5.04 $101.80 million $10.22 12.69

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Office Properties Income Trust. Office Properties Income Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Sun Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust -62.99% -25.56% -8.02% Sun Communities 48.86% -0.60% -0.29%

Summary

Sun Communities beats Office Properties Income Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc. became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

