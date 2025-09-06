Critical Review: Zelira Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) & Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) and Zelira Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adial Pharmaceuticals and Zelira Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$13.20 million ($1.05) -0.33 Zelira Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

16.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Adial Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Adial Pharmaceuticals and Zelira Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals N/A -191.31% -153.59% Zelira Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adial Pharmaceuticals and Zelira Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 1 3.00 Zelira Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Adial Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,195.55%. Given Adial Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Adial Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Zelira Therapeutics.

Summary

Adial Pharmaceuticals beats Zelira Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company also focuses on developing drug candidates for non-opioid pain reduction and other diseases and disorders. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Zelira Therapeutics

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia and the United States. The company offers formulations under the HOPE brand in Australia, Washington, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana, as well as develops Zenivol, a cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia. It also provides over the counter products, including SprinJene, an oral care product; and RAF FIVE, a dermatology product, as well as Zyraydi, an enhanced distillate capture and dissolution matrix technology. The company was formerly known as Zelda Therapeutics Limited and changed its name to Zelira Therapeutics Limited in December 2019. Zelira Therapeutics Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

