Critical Survey: Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Metallurgical Resources -1.57% -2.28% -1.54% Lithium Americas N/A -7.66% -4.74%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Lithium Americas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Metallurgical Resources 0 2 1 0 2.33 Lithium Americas 0 6 2 0 2.25

Alpha Metallurgical Resources currently has a consensus target price of $160.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.99%. Lithium Americas has a consensus target price of $4.15, indicating a potential upside of 43.85%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Alpha Metallurgical Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Lithium Americas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Metallurgical Resources $2.96 billion 0.64 $187.58 million ($2.85) -51.20 Lithium Americas N/A N/A -$42.53 million ($0.23) -12.54

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas. Alpha Metallurgical Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithium Americas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alpha Metallurgical Resources beats Lithium Americas on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc., a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

