Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Shares Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 2,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 9,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.
Cullman Bancorp Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $66.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47.
Cullman Bancorp Company Profile
Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.
