Currys (LON:CURY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 175 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CURY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Currys in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Currys from GBX 121 to GBX 150 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 price objective on shares of Currys in a research note on Friday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 151.67.

Get Currys alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CURY

Currys Price Performance

Shares of Currys stock opened at GBX 128.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 109.65. Currys has a 12 month low of GBX 74.90 and a 12 month high of GBX 136.30. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,354.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83.

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 3rd. The company reported GBX 10 EPS for the quarter. Currys had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Currys will post 9.5199569 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Currys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 4th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Currys

In other Currys news, insider Alex Baldock sold 136,128 shares of Currys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113, for a total transaction of £153,824.64. Also, insider Bruce Marsh sold 66,775 shares of Currys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 111, for a total value of £74,120.25. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,246,707 shares of company stock valued at $142,888,120. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Currys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800

stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.