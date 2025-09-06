Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26727.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 6,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,500. This trade represents a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $190,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 393,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,070.20. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,756 shares of company stock worth $1,171,560 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 157,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 78,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 115,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 35,334 shares in the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

