D. Boral ARC Acquisition I Corp.’s (NASDAQ:BCARU) Quiet Period Will Expire on September 9th

D. Boral ARC Acquisition I’s (NASDAQ:BCARU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 9th. D. Boral ARC Acquisition I had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 31st. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During D. Boral ARC Acquisition I’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of D. Boral ARC Acquisition I to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.

NASDAQ BCARU opened at $9.98 on Friday. D. Boral ARC Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

We are a blank check company incorporated on March 20, 2025 as a BVI business company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

