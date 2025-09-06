DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded DeFi Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on DeFi Development in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

DeFi Development Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of DFDV stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $314.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of -7.36. DeFi Development has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06.

DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter. DeFi Development had a negative net margin of 129.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%.

About DeFi Development

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

