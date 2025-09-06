Definitive Healthcare Corp. $DH Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,238 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 81,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on DH shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $4.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.73.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

