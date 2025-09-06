Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Stake Lessened by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 90.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 287,143 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,007,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 97,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,379.80. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,003,684.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 191,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,567.98. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,473 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,496 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.9%

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%.The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

