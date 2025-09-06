Denali Therapeutics Inc. $DNLI Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 277.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 253.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $39,884.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 242,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,058.68. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $39,884.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 217,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,169.78. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 501,962 shares of company stock worth $7,520,799. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen raised shares of Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

