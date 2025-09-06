Denali Therapeutics Inc. $DNLI Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Denali Therapeutics worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $533,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 208,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,201,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,487,000 after purchasing an additional 115,876 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 822.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 416,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 370,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $39,884.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 217,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,169.78. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 495,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $7,429,230.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 253,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,065. This trade represents a 66.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 501,962 shares of company stock worth $7,520,799. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $15.43 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $33.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.