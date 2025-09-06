Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives $38.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DGII shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Digi International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Shares of DGII stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87. Digi International has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $37.06.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.23 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.14%.Digi International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Digi International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 359,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 29,026 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

