DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS) Short Interest Up 191.0% in August

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,480,000 shares, anincreaseof191.0% from the July 31st total of 508,600 shares. Approximately8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DigiAsia stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 560,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.24% of DigiAsia as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of DigiAsia to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

DigiAsia Stock Down 3.2%

FAAS stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. DigiAsia has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.93.

About DigiAsia

DigiAsia Corp. operates as a financial technology frim. The company was founded by Alexander Steven Rusli on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Singapore.

