Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DLTR. Barclays raised Dollar Tree from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.95.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $101.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $118.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 13.46%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,839,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,648,000 after acquiring an additional 389,490 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,825,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,294 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,994,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,323,000 after acquiring an additional 74,230 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,848,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,586 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,925,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

