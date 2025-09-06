Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives $66.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.2105.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Doximity and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th.

Get Doximity alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DOCS

Insider Transactions at Doximity

Institutional Trading of Doximity

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $114,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,721.62. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,600. This represents a 61.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $1,929,380. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 15.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 43,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $519,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $528,000. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 1,189.9% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 272,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 250,973 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.05. Doximity has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $85.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.