Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Canada

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2028 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 3.5%

DPMLF opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.64. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $20.07.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.36 million. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 37.07%. On average, analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

