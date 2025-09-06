Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 33,300 shares, agrowthof192.1% from the July 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0651 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

