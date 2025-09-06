Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EDIT. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDIT

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.12.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 200.25% and a negative net margin of 608.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 45.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 250.0% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.