Elevance Health Q1 EPS Estimate Lowered by Zacks Research

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2025

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELVFree Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Elevance Health in a report issued on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $12.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $12.21. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $33.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q2 2026 earnings at $9.22 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ELV. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Elevance Health from $327.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.06.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $313.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.45. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $559.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,149.30. This represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at $1,148,379,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $789,943,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 81,726.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,712 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 24.7% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,825,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $293,141,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

