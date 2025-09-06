Elme Communities $ELME Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Elme Communities by 119.3% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,459,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,974 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Elme Communities by 31.1% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 74,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 17,722 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Elme Communities by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Elme Communities by 188.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:ELME opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.63 and a beta of 1.02. Elme Communities has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

About Elme Communities

(Free Report)

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.