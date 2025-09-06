Enhabit, Inc. $EHAB Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.37% of Enhabit worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EHAB. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Enhabit by 295.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC raised its holdings in Enhabit by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enhabit by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 129,610 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 17,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ryan Solomon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 193,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,095.52. This represents a 5.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Enhabit from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Enhabit Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHAB opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.39 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Further Reading

