Enterprise Financial Services Corporation $EFSC Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 51.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 83.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Michael E. Finn purchased 1,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.11 per share, with a total value of $81,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,330. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Brian Lally sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $100,832.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 100,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,564,816.60. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

EFSC stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.92. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.86.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $176.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.82 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

