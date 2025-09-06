Environmental Service Professional (OTCMKTS:EVSP) versus BrightView (NYSE:BV) Financial Review

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) and Environmental Service Professional (OTCMKTS:EVSP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of BrightView shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of BrightView shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BrightView and Environmental Service Professional”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightView $2.77 billion 0.49 $66.40 million $0.03 477.83 Environmental Service Professional N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BrightView has higher revenue and earnings than Environmental Service Professional.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BrightView and Environmental Service Professional, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightView 1 1 4 0 2.50 Environmental Service Professional 0 0 0 0 0.00

BrightView presently has a consensus price target of $17.98, indicating a potential upside of 25.43%. Given BrightView’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BrightView is more favorable than Environmental Service Professional.

Profitability

This table compares BrightView and Environmental Service Professional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightView 2.00% 8.76% 3.33% Environmental Service Professional N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BrightView beats Environmental Service Professional on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance. Its customers' properties include corporate and commercial properties, homeowners associations, public parks, hotels and resorts, airport authorities, municipalities, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses. This segment's customer base includes approximately 8,800 office parks and corporate campuses 7,100 residential communities, and 550 educational institutions. The Development Services segment offers landscape architecture and development services for new facilities and redesign projects. Its services include project design and management services, landscape architecture and installation, irrigation installation, tree moving and installation, pool and water features, sports field, and other services. BrightView Holdings, Inc. also operates as official field consultant to various league baseball. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About Environmental Service Professional

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental consulting services for addressing mold and moisture intrusion and the associated acute or chronic issues that impact the interior air quality of commercial and residential buildings. The company offers Certified Environmental Home Inspector (CEHI) program, a training, certification, inspection, and results reporting analysis program that provides moisture and toxin inspection, as well as energy use awareness to residential and commercial clients. It also provides cross-training on CEHI programs for insurance companies, underwriters, and loss control and risk management personnel. Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. was formerly known as Pacific Environmental Sampling, Inc. and changed its name to Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. in October 2006. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Palm Springs, California.

