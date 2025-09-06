EOG Resources Q4 EPS Estimate Lowered by Zacks Research

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued on Monday, September 1st. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the energy exploration company will earn $3.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EOG. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Melius assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $117.89 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the first quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

