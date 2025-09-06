Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Down 6.6% Following Insider Selling

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) dropped 6.6% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 5,291,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 10,604,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Specifically, Director Marian Walters sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 133,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,972.60. The trade was a 27.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.20.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 1.8%

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.96 million. Eos Energy Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 360.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth $78,000. EVR Research LP boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 81.0% in the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 39.9% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,979,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth $11,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.