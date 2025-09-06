Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Heico FY2025 Earnings

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Heico in a report released on Wednesday, September 3rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $4.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.53. The consensus estimate for Heico’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Heico’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Heico had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 14.96%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Heico to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Heico from $244.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Heico from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.09.

Heico Price Performance

Heico stock opened at $322.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. Heico has a 12 month low of $216.68 and a 12 month high of $338.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heico

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Heico in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,612,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Heico in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Heico in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Heico by 24.9% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Heico by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 162,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Laurans A. Mendelson sold 56,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.45, for a total transaction of $17,985,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,253,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,311,420.15. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heico Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Heico’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

