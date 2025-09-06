Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Heico FY2025 Earnings

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Heico in a report released on Wednesday, September 3rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $4.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.53. The consensus estimate for Heico’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Heico’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.25 EPS.
Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Heico had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 14.96%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.
View Our Latest Analysis on Heico
Heico Price Performance
Heico stock opened at $322.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. Heico has a 12 month low of $216.68 and a 12 month high of $338.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heico
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Heico in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,612,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Heico in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Heico in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Heico by 24.9% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Heico by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 162,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman Laurans A. Mendelson sold 56,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.45, for a total transaction of $17,985,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,253,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,311,420.15. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Heico Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Heico’s payout ratio is 5.25%.
About Heico
HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Heico
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.