Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for STRL Q3 Earnings

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the construction company will earn $2.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on STRL. Wall Street Zen cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 0.9%

STRL opened at $285.98 on Thursday. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $96.34 and a 1-year high of $321.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.87 and a 200-day moving average of $194.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 689.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 355.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $2,097,613.32. Following the sale, the director owned 16,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,156.84. The trade was a 38.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total transaction of $790,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 29,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,379.05. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

