Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Target Q3 Earnings

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Target in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.13 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.Target’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.74.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $93.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.40. Target has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $161.50. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 2,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

