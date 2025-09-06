Everplay Group (LON:EVPL) Price Target Raised to GBX 455 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 405 to GBX 455 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EVPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Everplay Group from GBX 425 to GBX 470 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Everplay Group from GBX 380 to GBX 400 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Everplay Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 431.25.

Everplay Group Stock Down 6.6%

Shares of Everplay Group stock opened at GBX 385 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 370.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 299.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £554.72 million, a PE ratio of 2,549.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Everplay Group has a 12-month low of GBX 192.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 426.

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX 10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Everplay Group had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Everplay Group will post 24.1106719 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everplay Group

everplay group plc is a leading global indie games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, with a portfolio of over 140 premium, high-quality titles across PC, console and mobile.

The Group was founded in 1990, and everplay (formerly Team17 Group plc) successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018.

