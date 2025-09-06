Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Receives C$2,742.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2,742.86.
FFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,500.00 to C$2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,050.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cormark downgraded Fairfax Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,600.00 to C$2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,700.00 to C$3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th.
Fairfax Financial Stock Down 0.4%
Insider Activity at Fairfax Financial
In related news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,503.00, for a total value of C$1,752,100.00. Also, Director Kleven Sava sold 181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,465.95, for a total value of C$446,336.95. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 19 shares of company stock valued at $45,878 and sold 1,097 shares valued at $2,723,719. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fairfax Financial
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.