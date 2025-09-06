Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,500.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRFHF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fairfax Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Cormark lowered Fairfax Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Fairfax Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th.

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at $1,716.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of $1,178.48 and a 12 month high of $1,833.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,757.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,614.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $61.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $60.25 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.68%. Research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 166.85 EPS for the current year.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

